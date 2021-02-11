Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia store owner was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her part in a money laundering operation involving an international drug cartel, a federal prosecutor said.

Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, 48, was sentenced last week for moving more than $4.3 million from her Martinsville store for the Mexican-based Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a news release. The U.S. Department of Justice considers the cartel to be among the most dangerous organizations in the world, the news release said.