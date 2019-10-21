Former St. Mary School parents honored for volunteer service

This year’s St. Mary School recipients of the St. John Neumann Award for outstanding volunteer service went to two of the school’s former parents, Diane Piechota and Michael Delaney who were honored at the 42nd annual HOPES (Help Our Parish Elementary Schools) dinner held Sept. 24, at the Aqua Turf in Southington.

Piechota and Delaney were among award winners from 34 other local Catholic schools. The dinner was hosted by the Hartford Archdiocese Office of Education, Evangelization and Catechesis.