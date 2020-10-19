Former Oregon sheriff’s deputy accused of theft found dead

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a former Marion County sheriff’s deputy accused of theft, official misconduct and other charges was found dead at a Wilsonville hotel.

Sean Banks was found dead Saturday at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites near Interstate 5, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. It appears he killed himself, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In 2019, Banks was indicted on 25 counts of theft, official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence and computer crime, according to court records. The indictment alleges he stole guns, a camera and money.

The results of an investigation into his death weren’t immediately available Monday morning.