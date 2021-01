WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina detention officer is accused of selling marijuana from her home and exposing one of her children to drugs and unsecured firearms, a sheriff's office said.

Arrest warrants say Paris Monique Crowell, 39, faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. fired Crowell on Tuesday.