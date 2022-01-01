Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77 PAUL NEWBERRY , AP Sports Writer Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 10:50 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves adjusts his headset at the start of play against the Detroit Lions at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Dec. 22, 2002. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. RIC FELD/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Dallas Cowboys right back Dan Reeves is pictured in 1968. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - New York Giants head coach Dan Reeves gives some instructions to his starting quarterback Phil Simms during the third quarter of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1993. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame during an NFL football game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77.
A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia. The statement said he died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.”