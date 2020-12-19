Mississippi former Gov. Winter dies; pushed education reform EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 1:47 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on the Future of Mississippi and the South on his 90th birthday, at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE = In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, left, and former Gov. William Winter, confer, during the state's bicentennial celebration and the grand opening ceremony for the two museums, the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter is given a standing ovation at the conclusion of a symposium on the Future of Mississippi and the South on his 90th birthday at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, Myrlie Evers, widow of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, center, joins former Gov. Haley Barbour, left, current Gov. Phil Bryant, second from left, and former Gov. William Winter, third from right, in breaking ground in downtown Jackson, Miss., for the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum--two separate entities under one roof. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this June 11, 2015 file photo, Former Gov. William Winter, right and Myrlie Evers, activist and wife of the slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers talk prior before a news conference in Jackson, Miss. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this July 10, 2014 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks about the involvement of the FBI in Mississippi's civil rights movement during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Jackson, Miss., division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jackson. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this June 11, 2015 file photo, former Gov. William Winter extols the virtues of the two new history museums being built and partially funded by corporate donations in Jackson, Miss. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education in one of the poorest states in the U.S. and to improve race relations across the nation, has died. He was 97.
Winter, who was governor from 1980 to 1984, died Friday night at home in Jackson, family spokesman Dick Molpus said Saturday. Molpus is a former Mississippi secretary of state who had worked on Winter’s gubernatorial staff.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS