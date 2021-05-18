Former Maui Pineapple workers receive $4.8M after abuse case

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. government has collected more than half of a $8.1 million court judgement awarded six years ago to 54 Thai farmworkers abused while working on a Maui pineapple plantation, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday.
The Justice and Treasury departments collected $4.8 million from Maui Pineapple and its entities, and the EEOC will distribute the money to the workers, said Anna Park, the commission's regional attorney. The agencies will continue to collect funds owed the workers until the full judgment is satisfied, she said.