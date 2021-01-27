Former Louisiana lawmaker Steve Carter dies from COVID-19 Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 1:10 p.m.
FILE - In this June 4, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Conrad Appel, left, R-Metairie, and state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, confer at the side of the House Chamber during the debate on Appel's Senate Concurrent Resolution 99, a $3.4 billion dollar spending plan for public schools, on the closing day of the 2012 legislative session at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.
FILE - In this May 19, 2009, file photo, Bridgette Nieland, left, with the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry, and state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, center, listen to testimony during consideration of Carter's bill on the powers and duties of local school boards at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana lawmaker Steve Carter, a Baton Rouge Republican who championed school choice issues during his three terms in the state House and spoke strongly in favor of following health guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, died of complications from COVID-19. He was 77.
Carter died Tuesday, family spokesperson Charlotte Melder said, three weeks after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.