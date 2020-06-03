Former Gov. Hickenlooper tries to quash ethics subpoena

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's Senate campaign on Tuesday asked a state court to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify during a virtual hearing of the Independent Ethics Commission, arguing anything less than in-person testimony would violate Hickenlooper's due process rights.

Hickenlooper's campaign said he is happy to testify in the hearing over a Republican complaint that he violated ethics laws by accepting rides in private airplanes when he was governor. Republicans argue Hickenlooper violated the state’s voter-approved ban on gifts. The campaign claims the complaint is a partisan smear.

The initial hearing was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. The commission wants Hickenlooper to testify during a virtual meeting on Thursday. Hickenlooper's attorney contended the commission is using glitchy software that could hamper Hickenlooper's ability to present a full defense and say he could testify in-person in August.

That'd be after the June 30 Democratic primary, during which Hickenlooper faces former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. The winner of that contest will face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall.