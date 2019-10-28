Former GOP congressman may seek old seat as Dem resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Republican California congressman may seek his old seat after the Democrat who beat him last year said she'll resign amid an ethics investigation.

Former Rep. Steve Knight said Monday he's considering but hasn't decided whether he'll try to win back the seat being vacated by Rep. Katie Hill in an anticipated special election.

It had been the last Los Angeles County seat held by a Republican. Hill defeated Knight as part of a Democratic wave that knocked seven California Republicans out of power.

Knight would enter a field with three other Republicans who have already been campaigning, Mike Garcia, Angela Jacobs Underwood and Mark Cripe.

Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith is also running. She was elected to the Legislature last year by flipping a Republican-held seat.