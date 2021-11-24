Former Florida surgeon general heading to Brown University

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University.

The Brown University School of Public Health announced this week Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to further the school's work on pandemic preparedness. In a statement, Rivkees said his new post “provides a unique opportunity to focus on the practice of public health and share that knowledge with those entrusted to keep the public safe and healthy.”