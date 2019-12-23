Former Danbury News-Times editor, publisher dies at 95

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The former longtime editor and publisher of The News-Times of Danbury in Connecticut __ and World War II veteran __ has died.

Forrest Palmer died Friday in Danbury Regional Hospice, the newspaper reported Sunday. He was 95.

Palmer first became editor in 1968. He also served as the paper's president and publisher for roughly a decade before he retired in 1990, The News-Times reports.

He was born in 1924 in Waterbury.

Palmer was also a World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge 75 years ago this month. He joined the army in 1943 during his senior year at Terryville High School, where he also graduated.

His stepson, Hugh Bailey, said under his leadership the paper was named best newspaper in New England several times in its circulation category.

Bailey is the editorial page editor for the Connecticut Post and New Haven Register.

Palmer also served as a director of Chairman of the local chapter of United Way, president of the Rotary Club, was a director of the Hanahoe Children's Clinic and served on the Bethel school board and town Library Board of Trustees and was active in the Danbury community.

Palmer is survived by his wife Patricia Palmer, two sons and four stepsons.