Former Chisago County sheriff pleads guilty to harassment

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — The former sheriff of Chisago County has pleaded guilty to harassment and misconduct by a public official for stalking and harassing a female employee while he was in office.

Rick Duncan pleaded guilty to the gross misdemeanors Thursday in Anoka County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, when Duncan was sheriff in late 2017, he faked a series of letters from someone using the pseudonym “Control Freak,” which demanded that he and a female employee attend a conference together and stay in a hotel room with one bed.

The letters, which Duncan later admitted to writing, threatened to harm Duncan and the employee if they did not follow Control Freak’s instructions.

The employee refused to attend the conference and reported the letters to the Chisago County Human Resources Department, which began investigating.

Under his plea deal, a felony charge of making violent threats will be dropped when Duncan is sentenced Dec. 1. He's expected to receive four years of probation and a two year suspended jail sentence, which will be imposed if he violates his probation.

Duncan resigned as sheriff in 2018, citing medical issues. He said during Thursday's hearing that he has been diagnosed with work-related trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the Star Tribune, he said that “hero's syndrome” led him to write the letters, but acknowledged that his actions were wrong.