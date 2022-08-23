Former Alabama legislator arrested on sex abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama legislator who served as that state's campaign co-chairman for former President Donald Trump was arrested Tuesday on a sex abuse charge, police said.

Perry Hooper, Jr., 67, was charged with first-degree sex abuse related in connection to an incident that occurred in downtown Montgomery Aug. 16, Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department confirmed by email. The police department did not immediately provide details about the charge.