Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 10:13 p.m.
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.
Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) will take just 4.5 seconds.