Foran students take home scholarships

Joseph A. Foran High School students Maguire Casey, Barry Held and Kyle Pokornowski received the high school #LoCoolGov award for their video LoCoolGov Rap #2. They green screened themselves in front of key locations and rhapsodized about the “super-duper” cool things they get to do in Milford, 365 days a year.

The students took home scholarships at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) annual Statewide Convention held at Foxwoods Resort Dec. 3-4. The #LoCoolGov scholarship contest asks middle school and high school students from around the state to think about the role of local government in the lives of residents.

The contest, which is sponsored by Post University, is open to all students attending a Connecticut public middle (grades 6-8) or high (grades 9-12) school. Participants must create their own original work themselves, but may get help from teachers, parents, or friends in the form of ideas. They may collaborate with peers and submit group projects of no more than three people (the scholarship would be split equally among each group member).

The CCM awards committee selected the winning entries based on originality, creativity, and closeness to the theme, and the winners in each category are given a $1,000 scholarship.

“These are the kids that are going to have to fix all the things that Boomers and Gen X-ers have messed up over the years,” CCM’s Executive Director Joe DeLong said for a laugh at the presentation ceremony, “They’re the ones that are going to move us forward to a sustainable future.”

“We want to get these kids thinking about local government now,” DeLong added, “so we can reap the benefits of their talents in the future.”

Watch the video at youtube.com/watch?v=H25zP0pmW8E.