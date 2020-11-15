  • Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School, has recently qualified as a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. The award was given based on his excellent performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), administered last year. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School, has recently qualified as a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. The award was given based on his excellent performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), administered last year.

    less

    Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School, has recently qualified as a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. The award was given based on his excellent performance on the Preliminary

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School, has recently qualified as a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. The award was given based on his excellent performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), administered last year.

less

Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School, has recently qualified as a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist. The award was given based on his excellent performance on the Preliminary

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo

Henry Leonard, a senior at Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, has qualified as a National Merit Semifinalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students become eligible for the award by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) administered annually at their high school. More than 1.5 million juniors across the country took the exam administered last year, with fewer than one percent of test-takers receiving semifinalist status.

As a semifinalist, Henry will now move on to the next round of the competition where he will seek to become a finalist and ultimately be eligible for a variety of scholarships provided by corporations and businesses across the country. Finalists will be named in the spring.