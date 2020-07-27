Foran senior earns scholarship

Malcom Chavez and James Broatch. Photo: Contributed Photo

Malcom Chavez, a Foran High School senior, recently was awarded the 2020 Britton John Broatch Memorial Scholarship to support his studies at the University of New Haven.

Chavez has been accepted into the combined B.S./M.S. mechanical engineering degree program in UNH’s Tagliatela College of Engineering.

The scholarship is awarded each year in memory of Milford resident and Foran graduate Britton Broatch, who died suddenly in 2003 at the age of 25. The award was presented to Chavez by James Broatch, Britton’s father.