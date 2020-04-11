Foran High news

Need to Speak to the Athletic Director?

Attention all Parents & student athletes, if you have any questions for Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli, please feel free to email him at avitelli@milforded.org and include your contact number and he will get back to you as soon as possible.

Attention senior class

The Foran Sports Booster Club is going to donate designed lawn signs to put in every member of the senior class’ yard whether they played a sport or not. to display that they are a Proud 2020 Foran Senior. Signs are due in the beginning of May. Please send an email to Jerilyn Shannon at bear629416@yahoo.com to let her know if this is okay to put in your yard and to verify your address.