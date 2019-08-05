Foran High fall tryouts

The Foran High Athletic Department has announced the starting dates and times for tryouts for the fall season.

All athletes must have a valid sports physical on record in the nurse’s office, a signed permission slip, a signed parent/student athlete concussion form and a signed parent/student athlete sudden cardiac arrest form.

Forms may be submitted on Powerschool through the Parent Portal or forms can be downloaded from the Foran High School web page.

If you have any questions, contact Anthony Vitelli at 203-783-3502 #5 or email avitelli@milforded.org.

Football: Aug. 19, 20, 21 on field at 6 p.m.

Boys cross country: Aug. 22, 23, 24 outside gym at 8 a.m.

Girls cross country: Aug. 22, 23, 24 outside gym at 8 a.m.

Boys soccer: Aug. 29 at on field at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 30 on field at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 31 on field at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (must attend both sessions)

Girls soccer: Aug. 29 on field at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 30 on field at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31 on field at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (must attend both sessions)

Girls swimming: Aug 29 at pool at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 30 at pool at 4:30, Aug 31 at pool at 7 a.m.

Volleyball: Aug 29 in gym at 2:30 p.m., Aug 30 in gym at 2:30 p.m., Aug 31 in gym at 1:30 p.m.