For Isabel’s Mexican bakery, Milford opening was a long time coming

MILFORD — The official grand opening of Isabel’s Bakery and Restaurant was a long time coming for owners Emiliano Dominguez and Toni Quintero but none the less satisfying.

The owners welcomed the community to the grand opening celebration Tuesday, offering up a Mariachi performance from Mariachi Nueva Inspiración and some selections of the restaurant’s food to those who make the trek to the ribbon-cutting at the Lenox Avenue location.

“The idea to open a restaurant here came to us about a year before we opened,” said Dominguez. “We’re glad that we are finally able to fully open and we are excited to keep going.”

The ribbon-cutting celebration was introduced by Marisol Herrera, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bridgeport president, and Simon McDonald, Milford Chamber of Commerce director of membership and marketing.

“On behalf of the City of Milford, we wish lots of success,” said Mayor Ben Blake. “They are bringing tasty treats to this village of Devon that has been thriving, especially along this Bridgeport Avenue corridor.”

Isabel’s opened nine months ago but wasn’t able to have an official grand opening due to COVID, according to owners Emiliano Dominguez and Toni Quintero.

Dominguez said when they opened in 2021, the city was starting to relax its COVID restrictions, but they still couldn’t open.

“The health department didn’t allow us to open back then, that is why we took a little longer to officially hold a grand opening. But when the opportunity came to open, we were ready,” he said. “When we did open, people weren’t coming out as much because of COVID. But we managed to get by, and now the clientele is coming in frequently.”

Both Dominguez and Quintero have more than 30 years in the restaurant business. When they first came to the United States, the first jobs they had were in the restaurant industry.

“We have worked in different restaurants, but now we have the opportunity to own our restaurant, said Dominguez.

Dominguez lives in Stratford, and Quintero lives in Bridgeport, but they both worked in Milford restaurant near Isabel’s location.

“We were working at a pizza place nearby, and the lady who was the owner of this location told us that she was renting the location, and we decided to take the opportunity to go ahead and make this our location for the restaurant,” he said.

Quintero, the head chef of Isabel’s Bakery, said when he first arrived in the United States, he didn’t like working as a cook, but he took the job to make a living.

“But as the years passed, I started to like working in kitchens more and more, and now I enjoy what I do,” he said. “Everything that we make is made in-house, and we try to make everything as fresh as possible.”

Isabel’s Bakery and Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.