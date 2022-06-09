For Isabel’s Mexican bakery, Milford opening was a long time coming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The official grand opening of Isabel’s Bakery and Restaurant was a long time coming for owners Emiliano Dominguez and Toni Quintero but none the less satisfying.
The owners welcomed the community to the grand opening celebration Tuesday, offering up a Mariachi performance from Mariachi Nueva Inspiración and some selections of the restaurant’s food to those who make the trek to the ribbon-cutting at the Lenox Avenue location.