Jason Rolland sells vegetables to Gretchen Barron and her family at the Pinehurst Farmers Market on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Rolland's business primarily sold vegetables for high end restaurants in Columbia before the coronavirus pandemic hit South Carolina, and now supplements that lost income by selling at farmers markets and delivering vegetables to customer's homes. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — On Wednesday afternoons, April Jones’ neighbors, friends and often a few strangers park their cars along School House Road. They run their hands over fresh tomatoes, eggplant, squash, bulbs of elephant garlic, jars of wildflower honey. They chat with Jason Roland, Greg Brown and Donna Blake and other growers, who raised these foods on their own land in Red Bank, Hopkins and Gaston.

The shoppers walk away with arms full of the only fresh foods sold within about a 2-mile radius. The Pinehurst neighborhood just off Two Notch Road, one of Columbia’s lower-income communities, is one of many without a grocery store within easy reach for its residents.

“We’re in a food apartheid area,” Jones said. “Save A Lot (on Harden Street) and Piggly Wiggly on Beltline both closed around the same time, and suddenly it was a big devastation to our community.”

Swaths of the capital city suffer from food injustice — or food inequity, or food apartheid, or perhaps most familiarly, food deserts.

A wave of recent grassroots projects, such as Jones’ Pinehurst market, are creating oases of fresh food in these deserts. Some community leaders are hoping that support for these efforts on a small scale can lead to successful efforts on larger scales, eventually ensuring no one goes hungry in Columbia.

“The No. 1 thing we’ve heard from folks was, ‘We need access to affordable and healthy foods,’” said Ashley Page, chair of the city’s Food Policy Committee, which is working to support community efforts like the Pinehurst Farmers Market as well as steer city leaders toward policy changes to address hunger across the city. “The first thing people want to know is ‘When can you return healthy food access back into our communities?’”

Chain grocery stores have closed and deserted a number of Columbia’s lower-income corridors in recent years. Across America, the same thing is happening in “the areas that need them most,” Page said.

Four years ago, the Piggly Wiggly store on West Beltline Boulevard, near Two Notch, closed. In 2018, Harveys grocery stores closed on Broad River Road, Decker Boulevard and North Main Street. And one year ago, both the Save A Lot store on Harden Street and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Broad River Road closed.

“We had that resource — a resource for your health — taken away from us without any conversation,” said Jones, who’s lived in the Pinehurst neighborhood for five years. “It’s just done at a corporate level and not caring for the community.”

In the absence of immediate higher-level solutions, Jones and others like her have taken the fight for food justice in Columbia into their own hands.

“This is showing solidarity with our community that truly has been left behind and ignored for this cause and so many others,” Jazmyne McCrae said on a recent afternoon when she helped distribute hundreds of free boxes of food in central Columbia. McCrae is one of the cofounders of Empower SC, a new social justice organization that organized a drive-thru food market last week near the former Save A Lot store on Harden Street.

McCrae is frustrated that the old Save A Lot property, owned by the Columbia Housing Authority and surrounded by mostly low-income housing, has sat vacant for a full year.

Her organization, Empower SC, partnered with Good Trouble and Every Black Girl, with donations from FoodShare SC, to help fill the area’s food gap with the Harden Food Justice Initiative drive-thru market. Around 300 families received free food and hygiene products from the event last Friday.

“You cannot go to school, go to work if you’re hungry,” McCrae said. “It debilitates you. It hurts you mentally and physically to where you start to slack everywhere else. ...

“We are all neighbors in Columbia. This is a big family. We’re here to take care of each other. ... If you see your neighbor hurting, you help your neighbor. If you see your neighbor needing food, you feed your neighbor.”

That Friday afternoon, there were just too many neighbors to feed. McCrae was upset that after an hour and a half and 500 boxes of food, there was no more to give.

DON’T CALL IT A DESERT

A lower-income urban area without a grocery store or fresh food market within about a 1-mile radius is considered to be a food desert.

However, “Folks don’t like being labeled living in a ‘food desert’ community. It’s off-putting for a lot of individuals,” Page said. Instead, she and others refer to these communities straightforwardly as low food access areas.

In Columbia, low food access areas include much of the North Main and Monticello Road corridors; some areas surrounding Two Notch Road and Harden Street; parts of the St. Andrews area near Broad River Road; some communities along the Farrow Road corridor; and the Shop and Bluff road corridors stretching into Lower Richland.

Generally, these communities have large minority populations, aligning closely with communities that historically experienced redlining, or racial discrimination in home lending, public services and economic opportunities, Page noted.

“There’s certain areas of the city you can throw a rock and land at multiple grocery stores, and other areas of the city you’ve got to throw a rock and throw it again and another time just to find one,” Page said.

Along some parts of North Main Street, you’d have to toss that rock as far as 6 miles. Along this corridor, there is no grocery store between the Vista and near Interstate 20 — a roughly 6-mile stretch. But there is a trio of small fresh-food options picking up some of the slack. Not far from the Piggly Wiggly near the interstate, a roadside local farmers’ stand has stood for years. On the south end, closer to Elmwood Avenue, the NOMA Farmers Market (behind NOMA Bistro) offers a rotation of plants and produce.

And in between those two, there is Rare Variety Cafe.

“We’re calling this a food hub slash vegan cafe slash grocery store slash food boutique spot,” said Bonita Clemons, who helped start the food hub along with Keith Alexander, who owns Rare Variety. “It’s a small ecosystem where we grow, sell, advocate, educate … all in the name of the local food movement and food justice.”

Established last fall primarily as a small commercial hub and kitchen for growers in the Axiom Farm Cooperative, Rare Variety is a place where local farmers sell their crops by the bin and by the plate.

The demand is so high that Rare Variety can hardly keep enough food in the store, Clemons said. Its presence in the community has generated buzz, especially lately: When Clemons shared a recent Facebook post touting Rare Variety as Columbia’s first Black-owned food hub, it was reposted by more than 4,000 people.

The North Main communities surrounding Rare Variety both want and need this business, Clemons said.

“It’s coming from the fact that Black people own this food hub, and that’s empowering to other Black people in light of what’s going on in the country,” Clemons said. “The response is amazing, but it’s because Black people are sick and tired of being sick and tired of always being on the bottom, never having nothing available. So we’re fighting to have something available, because we know how to grow.

“It’s exciting to see something that people have not seen here. There are only a few Black grocery stores in the country, but to see something like this in that location is exciting. “

Clemons said she rejects the term “food desert” for a different reason than some others: South Carolina’s land isn’t barren, she said. It can grow food.

For an individual or a community to be able to produce their own food is a source of power, Clemons said. That’s why part of her mission is not just to sell fresh foods in communities that need them, but to teach and empower people within those communities to continue the cycle of producing and feeding themselves and others.

“It gives you power, and it gives you freedom, and it gives you peace of mind that you’re not going to be hungry and your community and family are not going to be hungry,” Clemons said.

PANDEMIC ADDS PRESSURE

Columbia’s Food Policy Committee is working with Clemons, Jones, Empower SC and others to maintain and grow these efforts to feed Columbia while the wheels of policy turn ahead slowly.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in widespread job layoffs, income reduction for many workers, and an increase in applications for food assistance around the state, adding stress and urgency to addressing “all these issues around food, around poverty, around affordable housing,” said Page, the Food Policy Committee chair.

“Because of COVID-19, the pressure is on to really look at how can we come up with creative solutions and recommendations to City Council to make sure when we come out of COVID-19, we’re a better society than back in March when we started being impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

The committee recently approved a set of policy recommendations to city leaders that include seeking proposals for a mobile food market and creating a tax credit that could help boost healthy food retail developments.

It also recommended the city quickly provide tens of thousands of dollars in grants to ongoing community food initiatives, including $5,000 to the Pinehurst Farmers Market for supplies and increased community outreach; $50,000 to increase food storage and access at the Rare Variety food hub on North Main via Axiom Farms and a related organization, Dianne’s Call; and $20,000 for the Feed the City initiative, run by local chef Sarah Simmons, to continue serving food to at least 700 low-income families and provide job opportunities.

“If we can support them and invest in them, they can do it on a larger scale,” Page said. “We can’t miss this opportunity of showing up and putting action into making this issue look differently.”

Joshua Boucher contributed reporting.