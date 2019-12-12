Food bank scrambles to get 100,000 eggs into hands of needy

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A farm that supplies vaccine manufacturers is donating nearly 100,000 surplus eggs to a central Pennsylvania food bank that's scrambling to get them to needy families.

The Bloomsburg Press Enterprise reported Thursday that the eggs are too small or too large for the drug-making process, so they are going to help families in Columbia and Montour counties.

A charity picked up about 8,000 dozen eggs this week, driving them away in a box truck. Only about 100 were broken in the one-hour journey.

Volunteers had stockpiled hundreds of egg cartons to prepare for the donation.

The eggs don't need to be refrigerated and can last about two weeks. The food bank expects to distribute them to food pantries, fire halls and churches, expecting that holiday baking will provide a demand for the eggs.

It's the third year the farm has made the donation — two years ago it amounted to 320,000 eggs.