Food bank open at Milford Senior Center

The Milford Food Bank located in the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive is now accepting calls for food pickup.

The Milford Food Bank located in the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive is now accepting calls for food pickup. Those in need of food may call Robyn Segal, food bank coordinator at 203-877-5131 to arrange for an appointment to visit the food bank.

Pickup times are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Emergency food is available Monday through Friday.

For more information, call Segal at 203-877-5131.