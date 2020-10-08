https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Food-bank-open-at-Milford-Senior-Center-15631950.php
Food bank open at Milford Senior Center
Photo: Milford Senior Center
The Milford Food Bank located in the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive is now accepting calls for food pickup. Those in need of food may call Robyn Segal, food bank coordinator at 203-877-5131 to arrange for an appointment to visit the food bank.
Pickup times are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Emergency food is available Monday through Friday.
For more information, call Segal at 203-877-5131.
