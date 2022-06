This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Jonathan Law High School’s seniors celebrated an unbreakable bond — only strengthened during the pandemic — as they walk into the next phase of their lives.

The Class of 2022, during their commencement ceremony Monday, received their diplomas as well as a trip down memory lane from speakers who called on the graduates to continue to reach for their dreams.

“We must all believe in ourselves,” salutatorian Eva Carroll told her classmates. “Venture outside your comfort zone; don’t be afraid to take that risk; and most importantly, do not give up on yourself.

“We are no longer the naive teenagers we were walking into high school,” she added. “Over these past four years, we have all matured into intelligent, capable young adults. It is up to us to create the life we want to live.”

Carroll, who will be attending the University of Miami to pursue a degree in chemical engineering, told her classmates, if they are not happy with a choice, move to change it.

“There are a million and one things you can do with your life so don’t feel trapped by your original plan. Follow your passions and do what makes you happy,” Carroll added. “After all, ‘life is what you make of it.’”

The graduates were welcomed with the traditional Pomp and Circumstance performed by the Jonathan Law High band under the direction of David Pelaggi.

It was followed by speeches from Superintendent Dr. Anna Cutaia, senior class Co-President Andreas Menegatos and valedictorian Diya Daruka.

Daruka talked about the importance of role models — the people who helped guide them through the successes and stresses of their formative years.

“All of our role models — those at home, those at school, and those that are our peers — have molded us into the young adults we are today,” said Daruka, who will be attending Duke University to pursue a degree in economics and finance.

“They have allowed us to experience a spectacular four years at Law,” Daruka added. “Even when we are engrossed in whatever our future endeavors hold, when we look back on this time in our lives, we will always remember our role models.”

Daruka then looked out to the Class of 2022, calling them role models as well.

“You are a role model,” Daruka said. “You are a role model in your family, for your fellow graduates, and for all Lawmen.

“Remember to continue serving as a role model for others because you will shape their life without even knowing it,” Daruka added. “As Rosa Parks once said, ‘Each person must live their life as a role model for others.’ You will always be a role model. You will always be a Lawman.”

