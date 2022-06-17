‘Follow your dreams’: Foran grads savor achievements, time together

MILFORD — Before entering the next chapter in their lives, Foran High’s graduating seniors spent Friday basking in their academic achievements and the friendships developed over time.

Students and administrators called on the Class of 2022 to remember the relationships and the years of special moments created during one of the most trying times in their young lives — faced with a pandemic that shuttered schools and forced social distancing.

“Don’t be afraid to chase your goals and follow your dreams no matter what they may be,” said Valedictorian Megan McTigue to her classmates at Foran High Friday.

“The path to achieving those goals and dreams will likely not be as smooth and as easy as we all would hope,” she added, “But as long as you keep putting one foot in front of the other and you never give up, I honestly believe that each and every one of us can make it down that path and achieve great things.”

McTigue, who has been admitted to a special six-year pharmacy program at the University of Connecticut, said with the afternoon’s graduation ceremony comes a new chapter in all their lives.

“Don’t forget to thank your friends, teammates, coaches, teachers and advisors that have all played a huge part in getting us to this day. These relationships are really what is most important,” she said.

“I don’t think any of us should be saying goodbye. It is simply ‘until we meet again,’” she added.

Foran’s Class of 2022 featured 200 students.

In addition to McTigue, the speakers were Superintendent Anna Cutaia, Principal Max Berkowitz, Class of 2022 President Katharine Harrison and Salutatorian Arezoo Ghazagh.

“I am still in awe that the day that we have been working towards throughout our entire educational journey has finally arrived,” Ghazagh said. “I truly mean it when I say that saying those words in front of you all does not feel even slightly real.”

Ghazagh, who will be attending Harvard University to pursue a degree in science and biological studies, said he was honored to be part of what he called such a wonderfully talented class.

“I think that we are incredibly lucky to have a school that is such a hard place to say goodbye to, and even more lucky to know that it is where we can credit our feelings of preparation to move onto the next chapter of our lives,” he added. “Class of 2022 I wish you nothing but the best in all that you do, continue to embrace your mistakes, take risks, and appreciate every moment life throws in your path.”

