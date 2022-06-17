‘Follow your dreams’: Foran grads savor achievements, time together
Jay Yang, left, stands with fellow classmates for the National Anthem during graduation for the Foran High School Class of 2022, in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
Layla Carlberg adjusts her cap against the wind at the beginning of graduation for the Foran High School Class of 2022, in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
The Class of 2022 line up to receive the diplomas at Foran High School, in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
Valedictorian Megan McTigue delivers her address at graduation for the Foran High School Class of 2022, in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
The Foran High School Class of 2022 arrives for graduation in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
Members of the Foran High School Class of 2022 sit down for graduation in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
The Foran High School Class of 2022 arrives for graduation in Milford, Conn. June 17, 2022.
MILFORD — Before entering the next chapter in their lives, Foran High’s graduating seniors spent Friday basking in their academic achievements and the friendships developed over time.
Students and administrators called on the Class of 2022 to remember the relationships and the years of special moments created during one of the most trying times in their young lives — faced with a pandemic that shuttered schools and forced social distancing.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.