Folks on Spokes fundraiser to raise money for Bridges Healthcare

This year's annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial Walk fundraiser for Bridges Healthcare will be held virtually. Participants can ride or walk solo or as part of a team (while physically distancing) anytime between Sept. 13-20.

Due to COVID-19, this year the annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial Walk will be held virtually. Participants can ride or walk solo or as part of a team (while physically distancing) anytime between Sept. 13-20.

The event will raise funds to support Bridges Healthcare’s mental health services which help those with anxiety, depression, alcohol or substance use throughout Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding towns.

Participants can ride or walk their own routes or use any combination of the event’s 5, 10, 20 and 40 mile routes along the scenic CT coastline.

Cost for adult riders and walkers is $25 (children ages 5 to 17 are free). Fundraise a minimum of $25 and receive a free event T-shirt. Event sponsorships are available.

For more information or to register, visit folksonspokes.bridgesct.org.