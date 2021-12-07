Florida professors cite fear of state politicians on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida professors say fear of upsetting state politicians pervades the campus to the point that race-related references have been edited out of course materials and faculty members have been restricted from participating in outside activities that challenge the priorities of the governor’s administration, according to a new faculty report.
The report prepared by a committee of professors for the school’s Faculty Senate was released this week. It said professors and researchers are reluctant to speak out about university efforts to restrict research or offer unpopular viewpoints out of fear of retaliation, losing their jobs or other punishment.