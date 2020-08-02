Florida police shoot, kill fugitive during firefight

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida shot and killed a man they described as a fugitive from North Carolina after an officer was also shot in his bulletproof vest.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the 56-year-old man had been wanted for shooting at police in North Carolina. Officials did not provide any details or the man's identity.

The Miami-Dade County police officer who was shot in his vest was not seriously injured. His name also was not immediately released.

Before the gunfight, officials say there were extensive negotiations to persuade the man to surrender, but he did not.

Typically the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates Miami-Dade police shootings.