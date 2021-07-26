Florida mayor: 'We are in crisis mode,' as virus cases surge MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 3:26 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of the county that hosts Florida's theme park mecca said Monday that “we are in crisis mode” when it comes to dealing with soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections.
Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation's new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now the home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort is seeing about 1,000 new cases a day, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.