BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man was charged Friday with stealing tuition and deposit payments from hundreds of families who planned to send their children to sports camps in the Boston area in the summer of 2019, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.

Mehdi Belhassan, 52, of Tampa, is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Florida on Friday. No defense attorney was listed in online court records.