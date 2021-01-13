Florida lawmaker: Boycott social media that blocked Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker is preparing legislation that would force state and local governments to boycott Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Android and Amazon as a reaction to President Donald Trump being banned from social media.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine made his plans known in a letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet in which he also asked them to divest state investments in the companies. Ironically, he posted his letter on Twitter and Facebook.