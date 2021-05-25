Florida governor signs bill for Seminole sports betting deal Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 6:28 p.m.
1 of15 The Florida House voted to pass Seminole gambling compact during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, left, and Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, answer questions on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Rep. Joseph Geller, D-Aventura, debates the gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Florida House speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, applauds the passage of Seminole gambling compact bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami, debates the gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Rep. Michael Grieco, D-Miami Beach, debates a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that the Legislature approved on Wednesday. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, confers with Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, prior to the start of a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, answers questions on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, presents a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, closes on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its casinos and Florida would potentially receive $20 billion over the next 30 years, under legislation signed by the governor Tuesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe last month, and the Florida House and Senate approved the deal last week. It still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, and even lawmakers supporting the deal expect legal challenges.
