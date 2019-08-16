Florida added almost 23,000 jobs in July

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida gained almost 23,000 jobs last month, the most of any state other than Texas.

Figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Florida's unemployment rate in July was 3.3 percent, a slight decrease from 3.4 percent in June.

Florida has added 227,000 jobs year over year, the most of any state but Texas and California.

Metro Orlando has added almost 47,000 new jobs in the past year, followed by the Tampa and Miami areas, which both added around 31,000 jobs in the past year.