Flooding a threat Monday in Milford

Milford is preparing for heavy rains, high wins and potential flooding as a strong storm bears down on the area.

Up to two inches of rain could fall Monday.

Winds gusts could approach 65 miles per hour, according to an alert from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. A high wind warning is in effect for all of Connecticut until 6 p.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain causing minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

Locations that will experience flooding include Milford, Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, Shelton, Naugatuck, New London and Guilford, according to the National Weather Service.

“As the City prepares for the storm, we ask that residents continue to monitor weather conditions, secure all outdoor objects susceptible to high winds, and help to keep the tops of catch basins clear of leaves and debris,” Blake said.

“It is especially important for shoreline residents to be vigilant,” he added. “With the chance of flooding in areas of low elevation, please be sure to take all necessary precautions, including moving vehicles to higher ground.”