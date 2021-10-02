Flooded Tennessee town wrestles with how, where to rebuild JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 1:08 a.m.
Tommy Goodwin walks his dog, Tasha, down a street lined with flood-damaged buildings and piles of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn.
A damaged home with messages painted on it sits empty Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn.
A truck passes a pile of debris Sept. 27, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn.
FILE — In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, debris from damaged buildings is strewn about after an Aug. 21 flood in Waverly, Tenn.
Jim Traylor stands outside his home, where he grew up and still lives, in Waverly, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021. When record-setting downpours on Aug. 21 transformed a normally shallow stream into a raging wall of water, it gushed into his house and washed over the entire town, killing 20 people before it receded. Traylor's family got out safe, dogs and all, but the home his grandfather bought in 1921 may have seen its last days, barring help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He doesn't have the money to repair it and doesn't want a loan.
8 of8
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — In the 100 years that Jim Traylor’s family had lived in his house in rural Waverly, Tennessee, it hadn't once flooded. The normally shallow Trace Creek where he had fished and swam as a kid had never crossed the one-lane road that separated it from his home.
That changed on Aug. 21, when more than 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain just upstream transformed the usually placid waterway into a roiling river that rushed into his house and devastated the town, killing 20 people before it receded.
JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER