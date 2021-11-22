Flight carrying over 100 evacuated Afghans reaches Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — More than 100 Afghans believed to have been at risk from the Taliban were granted temporary shelter Monday in Greece after being evacuated on a special flight to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Greek officials said among the 119 people on board was Afghanistan's former minister of borders and tribal affairs, Mohibullah Samim. Other passengers included a lawyer who had prosecuted suspected Taliban fighters, women's rights activists and a female judge.