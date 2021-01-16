Fleeing New Yorkers squeeze surrounding housing markets SUSAN HAIGH, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of8 CEO of the Housing Development Fund, Joan Carty, poses for a portrait Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. With many New Yorkers moving to neighboring Connecticut during the pandemic, especially Fairfield County, it's becoming more challenging for people to find affordable homes to buy. Carty said the region's housing affordability issue is exacerbated by the influx. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
Angel Garcia, a single father approved for a mortgage loan of $300,000, had high hopes in early 2020 of finding a house he could afford in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Within months, New Yorkers began fleeing the city and the surrounding area, snapping up houses. Home prices that already had been out of reach for many jumped higher. Garcia, who oversees security at Stamford's government building, ended the year still living with his 3-year-old daughter in a Stamford rental.