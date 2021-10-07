Flash flooding prompts rescues, covers roads in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. Additional storms Wednesday brought the threat of twisters to the Southeast.
Heavy rains after nightfall Wednesday also caused flooding across north Alabama, with cars submerged on roads in metro Birmingham and parts of the Tennessee Valley. Rescue crews helped motorists escape vehicles, and emergency managers said the combination of low visibility and standing water made travel life-threatening in some areas.