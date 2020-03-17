Flagstaff restricts restaurants, closes other businesses

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Restaurants will be limited to offering to-go service, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed in Flagstaff under a proclamation issued by the city's mayor over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

The closures go into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the mountainous city of about 70,000 people about two hours north of Phoenix and home to Northern Arizona University. Mayor Coral Evans issued the proclamation late Monday after earlier declaring a state of emergency.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Coconino County where Flagstaff lies. Evans said the proclamation is necessary “for the protection of life and property” in the city.

Health officials said 18 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Arizona as of midday Monday in Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Graham counties.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The restaurant restrictions and business closures in Flagstaff are in effect through April 1. People can pick up to-go orders at restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, food courts and other similar business in the city.

Bingo halls, a bowling alley, indoor climbing facilities and skating rinks all fall under entertainment facilities that will be closed. All types of fitness centers, as well as indoor and outdoor performance venues also are being shut down.

Grocery stories, pharmacies, food banks, and cafeterias or food service within nursing homes, shelters, churches, colleges and the Flagstaff airport will remain open.

The city said it also is suspending parking fees downtown while the proclamation is in effect.