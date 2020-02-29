Flags at half staff Monday for New Mexico Guard soldier

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered that U.S. and state flags be flown at half staff Monday in honor of a New Mexico National Guard soldier who died during an overseas deployment.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Moriarty Civic Center in Moriarty for Spc. Walter Lewark, with internment planned on a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The Defense Department said the Mountainair resident died in a non-combat incident in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti but did not release additional information on circumstances of his death.

Lewark was assigned to a Rio Rancho-based National Guard unit. He also was a Mountainair police officer and a volunteer firefighter.

Lewark was a private first class when he died. But the National Guard promoted him posthumously to specialist.