Five shot during confrontation at Racine beach

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Five people were shot at a beach in Racine as an argument escalated to gunfire. Police say all five were taken to the hospital, but their conditions weren't available.

A witness tells The Journal Times the incident began with an argument between two people and the crowd around them encouraged the confrontation.

She said one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. She says one girl who was walking at North Beach was shot in the arm.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. when the beach was busy with people gathered for cookouts. Police did not say if a suspect has been arrested.