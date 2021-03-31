FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say was a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme said it will refund $26 million to customers that it collected through a tainted nuclear bailout bill, which was repealed by the governor Wednesday.
The millions in question were paid by customers of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.'s three Ohio electric utility companies as part of a revenue guarantee that they steadily receive the same amount of annual revenue they collected in 2018, a year of extreme weather and high electric use.