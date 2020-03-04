First indigenous person appointed to Boston cabinet position

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's next chief of staff will be the first indigenous person to hold a cabinet-level position at City Hall, officials said.

Kathryn R. Burton, 43, will start in her new role on March 9, Walsh's office announced Tuesday. Burton has worked as director of operations for a housing development firm for the past four years. She also previously worked as chief of staff for former state treasurer Steve Grossman.

Walsh's office said in a statement that Burton will focus on implementing the mayor's priorities and “ensuring the effectiveness of city services.”

Burton is a member of the Gesgapegiag Mi’kmaq tribe in Quebec, Canada. She grew up on the Eskasoni First Nations reserve in Nova Scotia.

“I look forward to helping Mayor Walsh achieve his ambitious goals for the city and being part of the team that is leading the charge in making Boston a better place for all," Burton said in a statement.

She succeeds Dave Sweeney who was in the position for two and a half years before accepting a job as president and chief executive of the Medical, Academic, and Scientific Community Organization.