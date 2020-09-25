Fires set during Seattle Breonna Taylor protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters set fires outside a police precinct in Seattle Thursday night, then launched fireworks before police moved in to clear the area.

KOMO reports the demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor had been peaceful through much of the evening. A crowd of about 150 people or more marched out of Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill and then ended at the city's East Precinct.

Trash cans and rubbish were piled up and set on fire. Protesters then started igniting fireworks. Police could be heard on a public address system ordering the crowd to disperse, then a line of bicycle officers charged in, followed by officers on foot in riot gear.

On Wednesday police arrested 13 people as authorities said people smashed windows and spray painted buildings during protests.

Police said one Seattle officer was struck in the head with a baseball bat, cracking his helmet.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it will investigate an incident captured on video in which a Seattle officer appears to roll a police bike over the head of a person lying in the street.