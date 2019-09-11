Firehouse Gallery presents the recycled art of Faustin Adeniran

The Milford Arts Council welcomes Nigerian-born artist Faustin Adeniran for a free reception on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave.

Faustin also will give a lecture about his art, life, travels, technique, and social observations on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $5 at the door.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, Faustin will demonstrate and explain his artistic process, and participants will have an opportunity to create art with Faustin using recycled materials. The workshop is $15. To register, visit milfordarts.org/faustin-lp.

Faustin Adeniran is a contemporary artist from Lagos, Nigeria. For the past eight years, his work has been to reimagine materials that would otherwise be considered trash or recyclable. Through extensive historical research and deep observation of cultural trends, his work takes a critical view of social and political issues. Faustin’s art series reflect elements of the communities he encounters. His vision is to encourage, educate, and inspire positive social impact through his artworks.

For more information, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.