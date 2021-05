MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A water fill-up station in the mountains above Malibu is increasing capacity to handle larger firefighting helicopters that are being contracted to bolster Southern California fleets.

The upgrade of the site called 69 Bravo follows a November test of a big CH-47 Chinook, a type of helitanker that can carry 3,000 gallons (11,356 liters) of water, significantly more than common types of water-dropping helicopters.