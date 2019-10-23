Firefighters visit St. Mary School to discuss fire safety
For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
