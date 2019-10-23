  • For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks. Photo: Contributed Photo.

    For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks.

    For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks.

    Photo: Contributed Photo.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks.

For Fire Safety Month, Milford firefighters visited St. Mary School to talk to preschool and kindergarten students about gear and all the parts of the big trucks.

Photo: Contributed Photo.