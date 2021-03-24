Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A firefighter who was trapped in a blaze that swept through a suburban New York assisted living home was found dead Wednesday, a day after the fire caused a partial collapse of the building and killed one resident, officials said.

The rescue was hampered Tuesday by the intensity of the smoldering wreckage. Officials searched into the night for the missing firefighter, who was last heard from when he was trapped in the flames at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley.