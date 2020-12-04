Firefighter, 2 others hurt in explosion caused by gas leak

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A firefighter and two residents were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at a home in Bradenton on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The residents were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, while the firefighter was treated for less severe injuries, Cedar Hammock Fire Control District officials said.

Crews responded to a natural gas leak in the area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. The Bradenton Herald reported that the gas was coming from lines operated by TECO Energy, and representatives of the company were also on scene.

Around 2 p.m. there was an explosion at the home, fire officials said.

Florida Power & Light cut off electricity to homes and businesses in the area as officials tried to find the leak.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office used a reverse 911 call to warn residents to evacuate or shelter in place as firefighters checked homes and buildings in the area, the newspaper reported.

Later in the afternoon, officials fixed the leak which was attributed to a buildup of gas in sewer lines, the newspaper reported.